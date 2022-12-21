Public Accounts Committee to recommend more industries for south T.N.

December 21, 2022 10:00 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

Since industrial growth was concentrating mainly on Chennai region, establishment of more industries in south Tamil Nadu would be one of the recommendations of the Tamil Nadu Legislatives Assembly’s Committee on Public Accounts, said its chairman S.R. Raja on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Raja and the Committee members — A. Krishnasamy (Poonamallee), A. Thamizharasi (Manamadurai), V.P. Nagai Mali (Kilvelur), S.S. Balaji (Tiruporur) — inspected various development works undertaken in Ramanathapuram district and later held a review meeting at the Collectorate with Collector Johny Tom Varghese, stated a press release.

Speaking at the meeting, Mr. Raja said the Committee would recommend to industrial promoters such as SIPCOT to set up their offices in south Tamil Nadu and acquire lands for the establishment of more industries.

He urged the district administration to take necessary measures to build houses on the free house sites, for which pattas were allotted to people belonging to Adi Dravidar community, through suitable schemes, and effectively implement schemes benefiting minorities and people belonging to Adi Dravidar community within stipulated time.

Further, Mr. Raja directed Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board and Rameswaram Municipality to take concrete steps to dispose of the waste accumulating on the beaches of the temple town.

Earlier, the team inspected Coromandel Power Plant in Valantharavai panchayat and Pattinamkathan power substation. A sapling planting drive was also inaugurated by the team along the seashore in Kalimangundu panchayat.

As many as 35 beneficiaries were given welfare aid at a total cost of ₹19.74 lakh by the Committee members.

District Revenue Officer A.M. Kamatchi Ganesan and Wildlife Warden Bakan Jagdish Sudhakar were also present.