Public Accounts Committee inspects projects in Madurai

October 26, 2023 11:18 pm | Updated 11:18 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the Public Accounts Committee of Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly headed by K. Selvaperunthagai inspected the ongoing projects and implementation of the government schemes in Madurai district on Thursday.

The committee members inspected the Government Rajaji Hospital, MGR Stadium (Race Course), Government Adi Dravidar Boys Hostel, drinking water projects and other projects and schemes being implemented in the district. The Committee members also interacted with the beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in Chatrapatti. Madurai Collector M.S. Sangeetha and other Committee members were present during the inspection.

A review meeting was also held at the Madurai Collectorate with the officials.

