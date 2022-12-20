Public Accounts Committee holds inspection in Madurai

December 20, 2022 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - MADURAI

Members of the Public Accounts Committee of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, led by its Chairman, S.R.Raja (Tambaram), inspected various developmental works in Madurai district on Tuesday.

Following which, a review meeting was held with the officials in the presence of Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy at the Collectorate here.

The various developmental works inspected included the construction of the additional building of the Adi Dravidar Welfare Hostel for girls at Chokkikulam, Electronics Corporation of Tamil Nadu (ELCOT) IT Park at Ilanthaikulam near Pandikoil, Ilanthaikulam sub-station, Sewage Treatment Plant (125 mld capacity) at Avaniapuram and Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation Depot at Ellis Nagar, stated a press release.

Speaking at the meeting, Mr Raja said that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had assumed office at a time when the fiscal deficit of the State government was low owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite it all, he has risen to become a successful CM in the country by implementing various welfare schemes to improve the welfare of the people, added the release.

Mr Raja urged the government officials to work efficiently so as to fully disseminate the various schemes rolled out by the government to the public. Further, he sought the officials of the respective departments to take appropriate action on the matters discussed in the meeting and to submit a status report to the Committee.

Mr Moorthy said the Assembly Committees have been working efficiently by making necessary recommendations to the State government to bring out better outcomes in the developmental works undertaken.

Committee members A. Krishnasamy (Poonamallee), A. Thamizharasi (Manamadurai), G. Thalapathi (Madurai north), V.P. Nagai Mali (Kilvelur), S.S. Balaji (Tiruporur), Rubi R. Manoharan (Nanguneri), MLAs A. Venkatesan, M. Boominathan, Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar, Mayor Indirani Ponvasanth, Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon and others were present.