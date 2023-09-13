ADVERTISEMENT

PU offices in Madurai wear deserted look as officials abstain from work

September 13, 2023 10:20 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Madurai West Panchayat Union office looks deserted on Wednesday as members of Tamil Nadu Rural Development Officers Association abstained from work. | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

Panchayat Union offices in Madurai district wore a deserted look on Wednesday as members of Tamil Nadu Rural Development Officers Association (TNROA) abstained from work, urging the State government to fulfil their 16-point charter of demands.

The association members urged the State to fill up vacancies in various posts in the department. They also urged the government to post a Special Block Development Officer to monitor Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.

The authorities had earlier agreed to look into their demands, but had not done so. Therefore, the association members decided to go on an indefinite strike, said Madurai district secretary S. Amudharasan.

He said the government should give up the practice of suspending officials and employees on their last working day. Any audit objection pending against the officials or the employees should be cleared at least six months prior to their retirement, he said. The other demands of the members included service regularisation and periodical promotion.

They said despite several rounds of talks, the promises made by the government had not been implemented, and it forced the association members to launch the strike. However, the association decided to call off the indefinite strike after the authorities assured the members that they would look into their grievances and redress them in one month.

