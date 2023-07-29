PTR Palanivel Thiaga Rajan inaugurates Bridge championship tournament in Madurai

July 29, 2023 12:19 am | Updated 12:19 am IST - MADURAI

The three-day HCL Tamil Nadu Bridge Championship Tournament commenced in Madurai on Friday.

State Information Technology and Digital Services Minister P.T.R. Palanivel Thiaga Rajan inaugurated the tournament in which over 150 players and 40 teams from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, West Bengal and Maharashtra are participating.

Thanking the HCL Foundation for their sponsorship, Mr. Thiaga Rajan recalled his student days where he led the Bridge team at the Regional Engineering College (now National Institute of Technology-Tiruchi).

He said that playing Bridge at all ages - from school students (sharpens logical reasoning, enhances communication skills and team spirit) to senior citizens (reduces the risk of old-age related decline in cognitive activity) should be encouraged, the Minister added.

Tamil Nadu Bridge Association president Srihari Varghese welcomed the gathering. Tournament organising Committee member M.S. Rajan said that it was for the first time, the city hosted the tourney in a State-level wherein a few top players participated. The HCL Corporate vice-president Srimathi Sivasankaran, HCL Madurai Head Thirumurugan Subburaj participated. The tournament is underway at M.P. Mahal near Karuppayoorani. The prizes include ₹4 lakh and would be distributed to winners on Sunday.

