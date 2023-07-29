HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

PTR Palanivel Thiaga Rajan inaugurates Bridge championship tournament in Madurai

July 29, 2023 12:19 am | Updated 12:19 am IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
P.T.R. Palanival Thiagarajan, Minister for Information Technology, gives a kit to a participant as he kickstarts the HCL Tamil Nadu State Bridge Championship in Madurai on Friday.

P.T.R. Palanival Thiagarajan, Minister for Information Technology, gives a kit to a participant as he kickstarts the HCL Tamil Nadu State Bridge Championship in Madurai on Friday. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

The three-day HCL Tamil Nadu Bridge Championship Tournament commenced in Madurai on Friday.

State Information Technology and Digital Services Minister P.T.R. Palanivel Thiaga Rajan inaugurated the tournament in which over 150 players and 40 teams from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, West Bengal and Maharashtra are participating.

Thanking the HCL Foundation for their sponsorship, Mr. Thiaga Rajan recalled his student days where he led the Bridge team at the Regional Engineering College (now National Institute of Technology-Tiruchi).

He said that playing Bridge at all ages - from school students (sharpens logical reasoning, enhances communication skills and team spirit) to senior citizens (reduces the risk of old-age related decline in cognitive activity) should be encouraged, the Minister added.

Tamil Nadu Bridge Association president Srihari Varghese welcomed the gathering. Tournament organising Committee member M.S. Rajan said that it was for the first time, the city hosted the tourney in a State-level wherein a few top players participated. The HCL Corporate vice-president Srimathi Sivasankaran, HCL Madurai Head Thirumurugan Subburaj participated. The tournament is underway at M.P. Mahal near Karuppayoorani. The prizes include ₹4 lakh and would be distributed to winners on Sunday.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.