Teach a fitting lesson to AIADMK, DMK

The voters should teach fitting lesson to the AIADMK and the DMK, which are facing the elections with money power, Puthiya Thamizhagam founder K. Krishnasamy has said.

Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday, Dr. Krishnasamy, who had electoral alliance with the AIADMK and the DMK in the past, said the people were tired of both the Dravidian parties which were in power since 1967 without bringing in any desirable change in Tamil Nadu. The people, who were getting ready for a ‘change’ in Tamil Nadu, should boycott both the parties if they wanted to see a real change which they were desperately waiting for.

The AIADMK and the DMK, which were relying upon the ‘money power’, should be taught a fitting lesson by the people. On its part, the Election Commission should check the use of money power in this election.

“Both the parties believe in the ‘money power’ and the Election Commission should check the distribution of cash and gifts to votes by optimally using its power. The PT will also strive hard to check the distribution of cash and gifts for votes,” he said.

He said the PT, which would contest the election on its own, had been allotted the ‘Television’ symbol in which the party had two MLAs in 2011 – from Nilakkottai and Ottapidaaram.

“When I represented the Ottapidaaram constituency, I’ve done something good to the people… I’ve checked illicit sand mining so that the people will elect me again,” he said. He said there was no use to the people following the change of 7 sub-sects of Scheduled Caste as ‘Devendrakula Velaalar’ without removing them from the list of Scheduled Caste.