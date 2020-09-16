Madurai

Body of slain leader buried

Funeral procession of former Puthiya Tamilagam Virudhunagar district secretary Rajalingam passed off peacefully on Wednesday.

Party founder K. Krishnasamy paid respects to the body at Mudugudi as it was brought from Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai.

A team, led by Deputy Inspector General of Police (Madurai Range), S. Rajendiran, was posted along the route and Mudugudi where party cadre gathered in large numbers.

The body was buried in the village. Tension gripped Rajapalayam after his supporters staged protests for the past four days after Rajalingam was hacked to death. They refused to accept the body seeking arrest of all the 11 accused. Officials pacified them. Rajalingam was an accused in the murder of Thangavel, a local villager. in January 2020.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 16, 2020 10:21:28 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/pt/article32623493.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story