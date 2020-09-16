Body of slain leader buried

Funeral procession of former Puthiya Tamilagam Virudhunagar district secretary Rajalingam passed off peacefully on Wednesday.

Party founder K. Krishnasamy paid respects to the body at Mudugudi as it was brought from Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai.

A team, led by Deputy Inspector General of Police (Madurai Range), S. Rajendiran, was posted along the route and Mudugudi where party cadre gathered in large numbers.

The body was buried in the village. Tension gripped Rajapalayam after his supporters staged protests for the past four days after Rajalingam was hacked to death. They refused to accept the body seeking arrest of all the 11 accused. Officials pacified them. Rajalingam was an accused in the murder of Thangavel, a local villager. in January 2020.