PT welcomes withdrawal of farm laws

Tirunelveli

19 November 2021 19:36 IST

Puthiya Thamizhagam (PT) president K. Krishnasamy has welcomed the withdrawal of farm laws by the Union Government.

Speaking to reporters here on Friday, Dr. Krishnasamy said the repeal of the farm laws was a welcome move as PT was against enacting any law that would help the corporates. Similarly, the Union Government should give up selling public sector undertakings to private companies.

Coming down heavily on the Tamil Nadu Government for not giving cash along with the ‘Pongal Gift’, which was given by the previous AIADMK government, the PT chief said each family cardholder should be given anywhere between ₹2,500 and ₹4,000 for celebrating Pongal.

He said the State Government, which should present a ‘white paper’ on the temple properties across Tamil Nadu, should retrieve all temple properties under encroachment and appoint a retired judge to monitor the melting of 5 lakh tonnes of gold with the temples.

“Moreover, the government should appoint upright persons as trustees of the temples,” he said.

Dr. Krishnasamy informed that the party’s silver jubilee celebrations would be held at Shencottai in Tenkasi district as ‘Hindu Awareness Conference’ on December 15.