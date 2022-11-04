PT stages demo against power tariff hike

Condemning the power tariff hike, the Puthiya Thamizhagam (PT) cadre conducted a demonstration here on Friday.

Led by party’s president K. Krishnasamy, the party workers raised slogans against the steep electricity tariff hike.

Dr. Krishnasamy said the DMK, which was opposing the bi-monthly billing of electricity when it was the Opposition party, had given the voters the poll promise of taking electricity readings every month. Since the power consumption slabs being followed by the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation is unrealistic and anti-people, the practice of monthly billing will give the consumers at least some relief.

“However, the DMK Government, forgetting its poll promise, is still following the bi-monthly billing system to rob money from the consumers’ pockets. Rubbing salt in the wound, the M.K. Stalin-led Government has increased the power tariff steeply, which will have serious impact on people from all walks of life even as they are coming out gradually from the adverse impact of COVID-19,” Dr. Krishnasamy said.

He also participated in the party workers’ meeting held later.