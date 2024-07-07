PT leader wants Tamil Nadu government to protect Manjolai workers

Appealing to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin to immediately intervene in the Manjolai estate issue and protect the workers, Pudiya Tamilagam founder K Krishnasamy said that he has filed a writ in the High Court in this regard.

Speaking to media persons on Sunday, he said that the district administration had not handled the issue as per the laws. It seems to be interested in handing over the property swiftly and the moves gave an impression that the TN government was not bothered about the future of the workers in the tea estate.

When the laws were very clear, the government should have stepped in and handled in a transparent manner, he said and added that he would be personally appearing in the court shortly and argue for the benefit of the hundreds of workers.

To a query, Dr Krishnasamy said that the Tamil Nadu government can take over the tea estate and distribute it to the workers themselves in the lines of Kothagiri and among other locations done in the past. The workers had not been given jobs for the last one month citing court orders. The officials seem to be keen on chasing away the workers under some pretext or the other. They cannot be playing around with the workers as it was their livelihood.

The PT cadre were prepared to stage demonstrations and he said that they would march to the Department of Labour Office and lock the building in Tirunelveli district, if the officials did not withdraw its controversial orders before July 13.

On the murder of Bahujan Samaj Party TN state president Armstrong, he condemned the killing and said that of late, the State was turning unsafe for the gullible people. The rise in heinous crimes had caused a concern among the common man and the dent in the functioning of the DMK government.

He demanded a thorough probe into the murder and said that such criminal offences showed the inefficiency of the administrators.

