GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

PT leader wants Tamil Nadu government to protect Manjolai workers

Published - July 07, 2024 08:09 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Srikrishna L 2193

Appealing to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin to immediately intervene in the Manjolai estate issue and protect the workers, Pudiya Tamilagam founder K Krishnasamy said that he has filed a writ in the High Court in this regard.

Speaking to media persons on Sunday, he said that the district administration had not handled the issue as per the laws. It seems to be interested in handing over the property swiftly and the moves gave an impression that the TN government was not bothered about the future of the workers in the tea estate.

When the laws were very clear, the government should have stepped in and handled in a transparent manner, he said and added that he would be personally appearing in the court shortly and argue for the benefit of the hundreds of workers.

To a query, Dr Krishnasamy said that the Tamil Nadu government can take over the tea estate and distribute it to the workers themselves in the lines of Kothagiri and among other locations done in the past. The workers had not been given jobs for the last one month citing court orders. The officials seem to be keen on chasing away the workers under some pretext or the other. They cannot be playing around with the workers as it was their livelihood.

The PT cadre were prepared to stage demonstrations and he said that they would march to the Department of Labour Office and lock the building in Tirunelveli district, if the officials did not withdraw its controversial orders before July 13.

On the murder of Bahujan Samaj Party TN state president Armstrong, he condemned the killing and said that of late, the State was turning unsafe for the gullible people. The rise in heinous crimes had caused a concern among the common man and the dent in the functioning of the DMK government.

He demanded a thorough probe into the murder and said that such criminal offences showed the inefficiency of the administrators.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.