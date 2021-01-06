PT demands 6% quota for Devendra Kula Vellalar

MADURAI

06 January 2021 23:08 IST

Pudiya Tamilagam president K. Krishnasamy on Wednesday said the party would not rest unless and until its demand to bring in all sub-sects under the Devendra Kula Vellalar umbrella was implemented by the Centre and State governments.

Presiding over a demonstration in the city, he said both the Central and State governments were taking their time to make an announcement.

“We will not be cowed down by pressures and threats. With the single-point agenda to notify appropriately in the Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe List and bring us under the Devendra Kula Vellalar category, we will continue to fight against the Edappadi K. Palaniswami's government,” he added.

The PT had waited patiently for so long. The announcement made by the Chief Minister that the State government would recommend to the Centre for inclusion of the seven sub-sects namely Kudumbar, Pannadi, Kaaladi, Kadaiyar, Devendrakulathar, Pallar and Vadhiriyar under ‘Devendra Kula Vellalar’ was just a step forward. The government should take it up with the Centre and get it notified with 6% reservation, he reiterated.

Pudiya Tamilagam, he said, would contest in 40 constituencies in the ensuing elections and prove its mettle in the Assembly.

In an apparent reference to other Dalit groups and leaders who contested in ‘reserved’ constituencies in party symbols, he said that when the Devendrakula community looked for support on the issue, they remained silent and non-committal.

The Devendrakula leaders would face the battle single-handedly, Dr. Krishnasamy said and claimed that the inclusion of Devendrakula Vellalar would in no way affect others. The sacrifices of the downtrodden people were not brought out in academic curricula as they should have been. As a result, the youth were unaware of the hardships faced by the SC community and demanded that the government take note of the errors in the syllabus.

Traffic goes for a toss

Vehicular movement was crippled due to the demonstration held on Palanganatham round-about. People returning from their offices were stranded as the traffic was choked. The TNSTC buses were the worst hit as the arterial intersection was encroached by PT cadre.

Traffic police should give permission for meetings in a location that would not affect the movement of vehicles, motorists said as they were stranded for over an hour.

At a time when there was diversion at Periyar bus stand due to smart city work, the traffic jam at Palanganatham, extended up to the bus stand, on the one side, and beyond Alagappan Nagar on GST Road, on the other, they added.