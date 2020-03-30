Psychiatrists to counsel over phone people depressed in isolation

Virudhunagar

Virudhunagar district administration has posted psychiatrists at its district control room to cater to the people who develop depression due to isolation during the lockdown period.

Collector R. Kannan said that people who need psychological counselling could call 70108-99969 and 86100-06542.

He said that people whose normal life has been disrupted owing to isolation and feel mentally disturbed can call the number and talk to psychiatrists.

The Collector also said that efforts were being taken to provide uninterrupted supply of farm inputs like fertilizers and crop protection pesticides by allowing private and primary agricultural cooperative societies to remain open between 8 a.m. and 2.30 p.m. to sell the farm inputs.

Farmers have been advised to maintain social distancing at these shops and societies to prevent spreading of COVID-19. As agriculture has been declared as an exempted essential sector, movement of farm works and harvesting machinery is permitted. Similarly, transportation of farm goods to markets and industrial units is also allowed.

Earlier, reviewing the COVID-19 precautionary measures being taken in the district, Minister for Dairy Development K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji said that distribution of tokens for providing ration for the month of April along with ₹ 1,000 assistance to the ration card holders through fair price shops would begin on April 2.

The Minister has asked the medical officers to explain to patients who come with common cold and fever that they were being given medicines only for the common cold and fever and need not panic. The Minister said that 18 fire tenders in the district were involved in disinfecting works.