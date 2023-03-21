Psychiatrist bats for private-public partnership to help mentally ill patients

March 21, 2023 12:08 am | Updated 12:08 am IST - SIVAKASI

The concept of private and public partnership has proved successful even in reaching out to needy people with mental illness, said M.S. Chellamuthu Trust and Research Foundation founder and psychiatrist C. Ramasubramanian here on Sunday.

Speaking at the 250th free mental health camp organised in association with the Sri Sai Seva Samiti, district administration and M. S. Chellamuthu Trust and Research Foundation (NGO, which works for the rehabilitation of mental illness), he said that by coming together, the poor and needy, especially, those who are economically weaker in the society, have benefited largely.

Though Sivakasi is a small city but bustling with activity and which is known for producing fireworks for a major part of the country round the year, it lacked proper infrastructure for the mentally ill people.

When a few philanthropists and industrialists made an appeal to the Chellamuthu Trust to find means, they conducted a mental health camp in May 2002 in which psychologists and volunteers from Sai Samiti and the Trust participated.

As the maiden camp witnessed a huge turnout, the organisers planned to conduct a similar camp once a month for which a private hall was identified. Thus, the journey started on Sunday, they organised the 250th free camp. Even during the COVID-19 pandemic times, the volunteers reached out to the dwellings of the patients and delivered the medicines, Dr. Ramasubramanian said. He added that it was made possible due to the unstinted efforts of the coordination and contribution of the volunteers.

Speaking on the occasion, Sivakasi Congress MLA Asokan commended the yeomen services by the doctors and volunteers and assured to take up ther matter of establishing a hospital for mental health care and rehabilitation in Sivakasi with the Tamil Nadu government. Offering felicitation, Virudhunagar Government Medical College and Hospital Dean J Sangumani said that the GH would extend support to the Trust in all possible ways. Satya Sai Seva Samithi president Suresh, Sundaravalli from Puttaparithi lauded the services.

Family members of the patients benefited from the mental health camp thanked the organisers for their selfless service through which their wards had recovered well.