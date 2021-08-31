Move to privatise PSUs flayed

Nine major trade unions of transport department on Tuesday staged demonstrations in front of TNSTC depots in the district protesting against the Centre’s attempt to privatize public sector units.

They were opposed to the Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman’s announcement of monetizing various PSUs to raise ₹ 6 lakh crore.

“Already, the Centre has opened banks and insurance companies to private players. Now, it has set its eye on people-centric areas like transport and electricity which will have major impact on services to people and also to rights of labourers,” said general secretary of CITU (Transport), Virudhunagar region, M. Vellaidurai.

The Centre has proposed to monetize highways, rail routes, tracks and railway stations.

It is working to amend rules in Tranport department in favour of private players. “As of now, only public sector transport buses can be operated between Kanniyakumari and Chennai. If this is opened to private players, there will be no PSU transport operators and eventually people will face the burden,” he said.

Tollgates that was forced upon Tamil Nadu in the name of additional facilities in the past has now become a huge burden on the road users, he added.