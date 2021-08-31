Move to privatise PSUs flayed

Condemning the Union Government’s decision to monetize over ₹ 6 lakh crore by privatising the public sector undertakings, the transport trade unions barring the AIADMK and the BJP staged demonstration in front of the depots on Tuesday.

As the Central Government has decided to privatise a good number of airports, railway stations, rail routes, stadiums, highways and allow increased private investments in the defence and insurance sectors, confederation of transport unions had announced that the cadre would organise demonstrations in front of the transport depots on Tuesday. In the demonstration organised in front of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation’s Tamirabharani Depot, DMK-backed Thozhilaalar Munnetra Sangam’s organising secretary Dharman presided over the agitation.

Similar protests were conducted in front of all 18 depots across the district. Members of Thozhilaalar Munnetra Sangam, CITU, AITUC, Forward Bloc and a few more unions participated in the agitation organised in front of the depots in Nagercoil, Tenkasi, Sankarankovil, Thoothukudi, Srivaikundam, Tiruchendur and other places.

A group of lawyers affiliated to Advocates for Social Justice staged demonstration in front of the district court complex. They raised slogans against the deletion of Tamil writers’ works from Delhi University’s curriculum.