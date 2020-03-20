PSKs to entertain only emergency applications

MADURAI

The enquiry counter at the Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) and Passport Office will remain closed from March 23 to April 3, said Passport Officer (Madurai Region) T. Arun Prasad here on Friday.

Keeping in mind the need to restrict public movement, the Ministry of External Affairs had taken a number of measures in view of the COVID-19 virus threat going global.

Only those who had to go abroad urgently and required passport may contact the office as per the appointment issued online. The objective is to prevent crowding at this juncture, when the people have been advised by the government to stay home.

Visiting the PSK in the next fortnight may be postponed by senior citizens and children for any passport related queries and they can reschedule the appointments accordingly online, the officer had suggested.

Similarly, passport holders, who had recently visited or lived in Europe or other notified countries, which have been declared as COVID-19-affected shall not visit the PSK or the Passport Office as a precaution. Similarly, those who were suffering from cold, cough or fever or other ailments may also avoid visiting the office or the PSK till April 15.

The public can mail at rpo.madurai@mea.gov.in contact for any queries over the telephone at 0452-2521205 or 2521204 and for the benefit of the visitors, handwash soaps and sanitisers have been kept at the office, the release said.