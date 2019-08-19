Public Sector Banks suggest ways to revive banking sector

Improving financial literacy, non-performing ratio, digital payment and financial inclusion of farmers were discussed during the intra-bank consultation meeting held between branches of Public Sector Banks (PSBs) here on Sunday.

Based on the notification from the Finance Ministry, the regional-level officials of the PSBs in the city conducted a two-day meeting to review their performance and address the issues to contribute in making the country a $5 trillion economy.

State Bank of India (SBI), Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda, Indian Overseas Bank and Indian Bank were some of the players who analysed their performance and sent the report for State-level consultations.

At the national-level, the Finance Ministry will review the performance of these banks in the last five years. This comprehensive review is expected to provide direction for the PSBs for the next five years.

Non-performing Assets (NPAs), accounting to education loans, are on the rise in Madurai, said bankers. “Education NPAs account for 40% of our bank’s total NPA in the city. So, we are requesting the government to offer schemes to support unemployed borrowers,” said a regional bank manager.

The bankers stressed the need to improve financial literacy to boost financial inclusion of farmers.

“Recommendation of conducting a monthly meeting for farmers to elaborate on various financial subsidies available was made during the meeting,” said General Manager/Chief Risk Officer of Indian Bank K. Udayabhaskara Reddy.

There was also emphasis on the need to increase digital transactions among customers.

Suggestions to increase credit availability for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector were also discussed.

“We have requested the government to raise the ceiling of MUDRA loan scheme to ₹10 lakh,” said the regional bank manager.