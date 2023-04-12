ADVERTISEMENT

‘Providing opportunity for economic development of all helps eradicate caste differences’

April 12, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - Ramanathapuram

The Hindu Bureau

J. Jeyaranjan, vice-chairman of State Planning Commission, addressing a programme in Ramanathapuram on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: L. Balachandar

The dream of progress of Tamils encompasses the economic development with democratised participate of all people irrespective of caste and gender, according to Vice-Chairman of State Planning Commission J. Jeyaranjan.

Addressing students at the “Maaperum Tamil Kanauvu” programme organised here on Wednesday, Prof. Jeyaranjan said that providing opportunity for economic development of all would help in eradication of caste differences.

Listing the five decades of struggle by the Tamil society for economic development, he said that public distribution system, which was started in 1967-68 by then Chief Minister C.N. Anna Durai, was restricted to Chennai and Coimbatore cities due to lack of resources.

However, as the State’s economy developed, the PDS system was extended to every family, with 34,000 fair price shops.

“It is only in Tamil Nadu that no one needy is denied goods under PDS system which provides free rice. This has ensured to build up a hunger-free society,” he said.

It is not just food that the PDS has ensured. But, it has also empowered the people with self respect.

The Government next attracted children to schools and colleges with noon-meal, scholarship, free bus and free bicycles. When employment was required for the educated, the Government focused on industrial development too, he pointed out. “Tamil Nadu has emerged as the second biggest economy of the country and is now striving to become the first state for which the fruits of development should reach women of all sections,” Prof. Jeyaranjan said.

Tamil Nadu has the highest gross enrolment ratio among women in higher education in the country. Besides providing employability skills, the Government has also ensured free bus travel for women to check the decline in number of women giving up their jobs after marriages, he pointed out.

Prof. Jeyaranjan said that all these developments were possible because of the principle of social justice implemented in the State.

He said that the students should properly understand the concept of reservation. “The society had not treated all people equally so now those people, who had remained oppressed for 2,000 years, had to be given priority in job and employment,” he said.

Students should not misconstrue that caste system existed in the country only because of the community certificates. “It is rather the other way round,” he added.

Collector Johny Tom Varghese, and Dr. Yazhini addressed the students. An exhibition on employment opportunities was opened at the venue.

