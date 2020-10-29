Providential escape for workers of fireworks unit near Sattur

The unit had been illegally leased out to three different entities.

Workers of Sandal Fireworks unit in Thulukkankurichi near here had a providential escape as an explosion was reported in the unit in the early hours of Thursday before they reported for duty.

One room was razed to ground in the blast that was reported at around 6.30 a.m.

No one was injured in the accident, according to police sources. Fire and Rescue Services personnel put out the flames to prevent the fire spreading to other working sheds.

An inspection by Controller of Explosives, Pandey, of Petroleum and Explosive Safety Organisation who inspected the scene of accident found that the unit had been illegally leased out to three different entities.

“Besides, our officials found that banned fireworks goods like joined lars were being manufactured at the unit,” Deputy Chief Controller of Explosives, K. Sundaresan, said.

The officials suspected that the workers could have left unused chemical mixture at the mixing room violating the safety norms.

“The left-over chemical mixture could have undergone overnight chemical reaction and decomposition could have triggered the explosion. Besides, stocking of filled chorsa would have added to the impact of the blast that led to razing down of the building,” Mr. Sundaresan said.

The license of the unit would be suspended for blatant violation of safety norms.

Vembakottai police are investigating.