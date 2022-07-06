Provide sufficient space around trees, say activists 

Gravel poured without any gap around trees for laying paver blocks on the pavements along Alagarkoil Road stretch in the city. | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

July 06, 2022 23:32 IST

As works are getting underway for laying of pavements along a portion of the Alagarkoil Road in Madurai, activists and residents want the authorities to ensure that sufficient space is provided around the trees growing on the pavements. This would ensure that the trees do not get choked when paver blocks are laid to beautify the stretch, they said.

Earlier, when paver blocks were laid by the administration along the Pandiyan Hotel stretch, sufficient space was not provided around the trees. This had led to the roots of the trees uprooting the paver blocks, the activists said.

City based Environmental Activist S. Sridhar said that sufficient space should be provided around the trees so that there is space for water percolation and also aeration to the roots. At least three to four feet of space should be left around the trees, he said.

Advocate Lajapathi Roy said that improper or faulty implementation would lead to choking of the trees. The trees would be confined like caged animals, he said.

Another city based environmental activist Suresh (named changed on request) said that if the earlier method was followed this time too, it would lead to stunting the growth of the tree.

The activists pointed out that if no space is left around the trees, with the expansion of the roots, the paver blocks would get damaged. This would result in wastage of money and damaged infrastructure.

Mr. Sridhar suggested that Koolangal could be used on the pavement as it was natural and would beautify the place. Mr. Lajapathi Roy said when courts had taken a serious view of nailing trees as trees would suffer, this project would suffer if there was faulty implementation.

The authorities said that paver blocks would be laid with caution. Materials that would help in water percolation would be used. It would not affect the growth of the trees, they said. The pavements are being laid as part of the Urban Development Mission.

