Provide stoppage for more trains at Kudal Nagar station, says CPI(M)

March 09, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST

Communist Party of India (Marxist) has appealed to Madurai Railway administration to provide stoppages for more trains at Kudal Nagar railway station for the benefit of residents living on the northern parts of Madurai city and neighbouring villages.

In a petition, Ward 1 secretary P. Manoharan has sought the intervention of Divisional Railway Manager P. Ananth to stop popular trains at Kudal Nagar which would benefit pepole from Alanganallur, Palamedu, Vilangudi, Karisalkulam and other areas.

At present, only the incoming Guruvayur Express stops at this station. He demanded that stoppages should be given for Vaigai Express, Guruvayur Express (on both directions), Ramanathapuram-Tirupathi Express, Tambaram-Tirunelveli Antyodaya Express, Tiruchi-Thiruvananthapuram Intercity Express, and Nagercoil-Coimbatore, Tirunelveli-Erode/Mayiladuthurai, Palakkad-Tiruchendur and Madurai-Villupuram passenger trains.

Seeking the intervention of Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan on this issue, Mr. Manoharan said the Railway Board had announced Kudal Nagar railway station a model station several years back.

Even the Madurai-Villupuram passenger train that used to stop at this station prior to COVID-19 lockdown does not stop here, he pointed out.

The memorandum sought a new train connecting Bodi with Karaikkal via Madurai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam. It would help pilgrims going to Nagore, Velankanni and also help traders, he said.

He also sought the early morning departure of Madurai-Rameswaram, Madurai-Senkottai trains from Kudal Nagar to benefit students and office-goers.