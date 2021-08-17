Provide public toilet facilities free of cost: High Court

17 August 2021 23:06 IST

Madurai

Access to a clean and hygienic toilet is the Right of a citizen, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court observed on Tuesday while passing a series of directions to the State to ensure that public toilets were properly maintained.

A Division Bench of Justices N. Kirubakaran and B. Pugalendhi observed that law mandates that toilets should be maintained and local bodies should ensure the same. The State should provide clean and hygienic toilets to its citizens.

The court said that public toilets with adequate facilities should be provided all over the State free of cost wherever possible. Maintenance of public toilets should be ensured by local bodies. NGOs could be engaged and advertisements/sponsorships made on the walls of the toilets.

People must be sensitised to the usage and maintenance of public toilets. Instructions must be displayed wherever possible. Monitoring mechanisms should be in place and there should be a routine and regular cleaning of the public toilets, it said.

There should be a survey of the public toilets to ascertain if they were properly functioning and those that were not functioning should be made functional. The court disposed of the petition filed by P. Saravanan of Madurai with the directions. He sought a direction to the State to provide clean and free toilets at public places.