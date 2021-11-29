Provide necessary infrastructure to Adi Dravidar Welfare School

Madurai

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday directed the State to file a report after a public interest litigation petition complained about the bad condition of a government school in Karambakudi in Pudukkottai district.

A Division Bench of Justices Pushpa Sathyanarayana and P. Velmurugan sought a response in the PIL petition filed by S. Shanmugam of Pudukkottai district. He said that the Adi Dravidar Welfare school in Mullankurichi village in Karambakudi lacked basic infrastructure.

The petitioner, a member of Periyar Ambedkar Makkal Kalagam, sought the direction to the authorities to renovate the school building and provide necessary infrastructure facilities like adequate classrooms, well equipped science and computer labs and a compound wall.

He also sought a direction to the authorities to provide drinking water facilities, toilet facilities and railings for differently abled children. He complained that the school building was in a bad condition and could collapse.

The school was surrounded by Seemai Karuvelam or Prosopis Juliflora and other bushes. It was unsafe for the school children. Therefore, the authorities should take immediate steps to remove the bushes, he said.

He said that the Comprehensive School Infrastructure Development Scheme was launched during 2011-12 with an objective to provide basic infrastructure facilities to all schools in the rural areas. He said that he had sent a representation to the authorities in this regard.

But, no action has been taken so far to provide the required infrastructure to the Adi Dravidar Welfare School in Mullankurichi, he said. He sought a direction to the authorities to renovate the school building and provide the necessary infrastructure to the school. The case was adjourned by four weeks.