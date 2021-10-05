‘Provide forms for postal savings schemes in Tamil’

Madurai

05 October 2021 19:55 IST

Laypeople cannot understand English/Hindi forms: MP

Su. Venkatesan, MP, has appealed to Chief Postmaster General, Tamil Nadu, to provide all forms of postal savings schemes in Tamil to enable local people fill them up without any difficulty.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Postmaster General, Mr. Venkatesan said that all the forms are in English and Hindi and laypeople find it difficult to fill those forms. Hence they have to depend on others for making deposits.

Stating that India had multi-lingual diversity, he said government departments should be sensitive with regard to making customers comfortable in communication. Money order forms were available in Tamil earlier. But it was dispensed with while digital forms were introduced. Likewise payment slips and withdrawal slips for deposit accounts, which were earlier in Tamil, are also not available now.

Even big private companies, though with commercial intent, give option to converse and communicate in regional languages. But a government entity, which has to perform like blood vessels to connect the common man with the society, is not doing it.

Terms and conditions

Secondly, customers have to understand terms and conditions properly when they enter a contract with the department. When they make deposits they are to be informed of obligations on both sides. Otherwise it would create complications thereafter and customers would be the ultimate victims in those cases.

Thirdly, it is the bounden duty of Central governemnt departments to use regional languages in non- Hindi speaking States.