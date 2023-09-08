Provide employment to woman on compassionate grounds, says HC

September 08, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - MADURAI

Allowing an appeal preferred by a woman from Dindigul district, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed the authorities to provide her employment on compassionate grounds.

The court was hearing an appeal preferred by Kalpana of Palani against a Single Bench order that dismissed her plea. She had challenged the decision of the authorities concerned who had earlier rejected her application.

The appellant’s father, Karuppasamy, who was working as a Village Assistant, died in 2018. Subsequently, her husband died in 2020. After the death of her father, with the consent of her mother, she filed an application in 2020. It was rejected on the grounds that the appellant was not dependent on her father at the time of his death. Therefore, she was not eligible to seek appointment on compassionate grounds, the authorities said.

The Single Bench confirmed the order of the authorities holding that they were right in rejecting the application on the grounds that the married daughter is eligible only when she was dependent on the deceased government servant.

A Division Bench of Justices S.S. Sundar and D. Bharatha Chakravarthy took note of a Government Order issued in 2020. As per the G.O., the married daughter of the deceased government employee is also eligible for appointment on compassionate grounds, provided she was nominated by the wife or husband of the deceased government servant.

The court observed that it is to be noted that the government provides for an undertaking given by the married daughter that she will financially support the family of the deceased government servant. It was not the case of the authorities that the appellant had other sources of income to take care of herself after the death of her husband. The court directed the authorities to consider the application of the woman and provide her a suitable job, as per the rules, within 12 weeks.

