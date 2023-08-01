HamberMenu
Provide employment to woman as per Rules: HC

August 01, 2023 11:08 pm | Updated 11:09 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the State to provide employment to a Scheduled Caste woman from Theni district. In 2020, her brother was murdered by members of a dominant caste.

The court was hearing a petition filed by her father Kalimuthu. He sought a direction to the State to provide employment to his daughter. The trial in the murder case of his elder son Karthikeyan was pending and the family was paid a compensation of ₹4.12 lakh, he said.

The petitioner said that his other son was differently abled. He made representations to the authorities seeking employment for his daughter Pavithra. The representations were made on the basis of Rule 12(4) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Rules, 2016.

Justice L. Victoria Gowri observed that when the Special Act and the relevant Rules mandate to provide basic pension and employment to one of the family members of the deceased, the court was of the considered view that the petitioner’s claim was entitled to be allowed. The court directed the authorities concerned to provide employment to the petitioner’s daughter, as per the Rules, by considering her educational qualification, in 12 weeks.

