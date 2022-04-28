‘Provide 70% quota for freshers in NEET’

April 28, 2022 19:36 IST

Chairman of CEOA Group of Institutions M. Raja Climax has urged the government to consider providing 70% reservation to freshers in National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for admissions to medical courses, as the number of freshers entering medical colleges was declining every year.

Addressing media persons here on Wednesday, Mr. Raja said the percentage of medical aspirants securing admission after attempting NEET at least two or three times was going up.

Though talented, some students gave up after not being able to secure a medical seat as they did not want to waste another year on NEET preparation. Instead, they opted to pursue higher studies in other courses. If this scenario had to change, the government should provide reservation for freshers similar to the reservation provided for government school students, he said.

Therefore, 30% seats were sufficient for those taking up NEET repeatedly and it might be inclusive of internal reservation. This would benefit the freshers, he added.