Protests seek release Udayanidhi Stalin

DMK cadre staging a road roko near new bus stand in Ramanathapuram on Saturday.

21 November 2020 20:17 IST

SIVAGANGA

Over 400 cadre and functionaries of the DMK resorted to demonstrations across nine different locations in the district here on Saturday.

Demanding the State government to immediately release the DMK's youth wing leader Udayanidhi Stalin, the members shouted slogans against the AIADMK government and the police for their ‘high-handedness.’

Advertising

Advertising

Former MLA Mathiarasan said that the AIADMK was unable to stomach the popularity of the DMK leader M.K. Stalin. Now that the elections are fast approaching, the AIADMK was in a frustration. The people were with the DMK and a new government would be in place under the leadership of Mr Stalin, he added.

The police said that they detained cadre in Sivaganga Town, Tiruppuvanam, Manamadurai, Karaikudi, Devakottai and Singampunari.

Ramanathapuram

In a similar agitation, the members led by the district office-bearers staged demonstrations in as many as 15 locations across Ramanathapuram.

According to the police, they picked up over 700 DMK men during the day and detained in private marriage halls.