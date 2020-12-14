Protests in support of farmers continue

Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi cadres staged a demonstration in front of Reliance Trends showroom in the city as part of a protest call given by All India Kisan Sabha Coordination Committee to boycott two corporates in connection with new farm laws.

The protest was led by Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan. “The hurriedly passed three farm laws were not in the interest of farmers but only to promote the interests of Ambani and Adani corporates,” said Mr. Venkatesan. Stating that even before the laws could be passed in the Parliament, both the corporates had started to build cold storage facilities and godowns, he said it raised suspicion that the corporates had been given green signal much before.

Such important laws were neither sent to the Select Committee of the parliament for discussion nor the opposition allowed to debate in detail on the cons of the farm legislations, he charged. “The government that did not allow opposition to debate on the important issue, is now holding talks with the protesting farmers for four to five hours every day,” he said. The farmers have appealed to boycott the two corporates and its products and services, he said.

Meanwhile, farmers and cadres of political parties attempted to stage a sit-in protest at the Collectorate. They wanted the Centre to repeal all the three laws.

Among the protesters were leaders C. Ramakrishnan (CPI-M), P. Kalidoss (CPI), Pudur Boominathan (Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam). The protesters were arrested and removed from the spot.