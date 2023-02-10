ADVERTISEMENT

Protests, demonstrations prohibited in Madurai for 15 days

February 10, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Commissioner of Police K.S. Narenthiran Nayar has promulgated an order under Section 41 and 41(A) of Tamil Nadu City Police Act, 1888, that regulates/prohibits holding of any procession, demonstration and meeting within the city limits for 15 days from Friday.

The order added that taking part in any drill, training or assembly with arms or in uniform resembling that of armed forces or police whether in a public or private place within the city limits is prohibited between 10 a.m. on February 10 and 10 a.m. on February 25.

Those willing to seek exemption from the order should apply for permission five days in advance of holding the event, added the release.

