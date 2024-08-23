Protests announced in Palani ahead of Global Muthamizh Murugan conference

Shopkeepers, vendors and residents at the foothills of the Sri Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple in Palani in Dindigul district have announced a black flag protest on their premises on August 24 and 25 in a bid to draw the attention of the State government to their issues.

The protest comes ahead of the Global Muthamizh Murugan conference scheduled to be held in Palani on August 24 and 25. The authorities held talks with the protesters on Friday evening. However, the outcome of the meeting remained inconclusive.

Following High Court directions to remove encroachment along Girivalam path of the temple, Dindigul district administration has cracked down on the encroachments. However, the people have sought rehabilitation measures and have urged the authorities to provide them alternative places. They said that otherwise their livelihood would be affected but added that they were not against the court orders.

Shopkeepers, vendors and residents have been holding protests pressing their demands. Earlier in July, a bandh was observed. The High Court has passed the directions on a batch of petitions. Parking of private and commercial vehicles along the Girivalam path have been prohibited and battery-operated vehicles and electric vehicles have been introduced by the authorities.

Earlier, the High Court had appointed a committee to monitor the removal of encroachment from the Girivalam path. Pursuant to the direction of the court, the authorities have been removing the encroachment from the Girivalam path.

