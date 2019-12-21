Protests against CAA held in Theni and Dindigul

DINDIGUL/THENI

A large number of people belonging to the Popular Front of India, Jamat-Ul-Ulama Sabai and various Islamic outfits, staged a demonstration at Begumbur here on Saturday, against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Similarly in Palani, about 5,000 people gathered near the Periya Pallivasal and protested against the Act. They took out a rally carrying placards with messages against the CAA, from the mosque to the bus stand.

The protesters raised slogans against the BJP Government and the CAA and demanded that the Act be withdrawn.

Dindigul MP Velusamy, Athoor MLA I.Periyasamy, Palani MLA I.P. Senthil Kumar, CPI (M) functionary and former MLA K. Balabharathy, took part in the protests at both Palani and Begumbur and supported the cause.

“The Central Government has introduced the CAA with an intent to destroy the secular social fabric of the country. The Act along with the National Register of Citizens (NRC) is discriminatory in nature and divides people of the country along religious and class lines,” said Khalif Mohammed, state secretary of PFI.

In Theni district, protests were staged by a huge number of people from the Muslim Jamat of Uthamapalayam and Bodi at both the towns. The protesters carried the national flag and placards. They demanded that the CAA which is against the constitution of the nation, be withdrawn. DMK and Congress functionaries in the district participated in the protests.