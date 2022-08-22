Protesters urge State to observe memorial day for Dalit leader Immanuel Sekaran

They also wanted vacancies allotted for people of SC/ST filled

Staff Reporter DINDIGUL
August 22, 2022 18:58 IST

Members of Karunchiruthai Makkal Iyakkam staged a protest near the Collectorate here pressing for a charter of demands from the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (SC/ST) Commission here on Monday.

The protest was led by A. Azhagarsamy, the organisation’s district coordinator.

Their demands included filling vacancies allotted for people of SC/ST in Union and State governments and suspension of authorities who purposefully create problems in it.

They demanded the State to provide jobs on a compassionate basis to the heirs of government servants who died in harness, in the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department. They also raised slogans to take action against the district administration which had been delaying it for the past 10 years.

The protesters also wanted the State to take action against the police officials, who filed false cases against the people of Devendra Kula Vellalars community listed in Scheduled Caste, under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

“We also call for the State to observe the memorial day for the Dalit leader Immanuel Sekaran on September 11,” said Mr. Azhagarsamy.

Town secretary S. Selvam, M. Prakash and others were present on the occasion..

