Protesters flay widening of road along Vaigai bank

MADURAI

Members affiliated to Vaigai Nathi Makkal Iyakkam staged a protest at Arapalayam Cross Road here on Saturday, condemning the formation of a two-lane road on either side of the Vaigai between Arapalayam and Viraganoor.

The National Highways wing of the State Department of Highways and Madurai Corporation are widening the roads along the Vaigai and building a retaining wall in the stretch.

M. Rajan, chief coordinator of the movement, alleged that the project will result in shrinking of the river.

The protesters said that the Corporation was still releasing sewage into the Vaigai at many points. “The Corporation's answer that the retaining wall will help to prevent dumping of garbage into the river is not possible,” he said.

He also said that by constructing the retaining wall, the Vaigai will also become like Kiruthumal river, which has now become a carrier of waste. “The connection between the river and the people will also be lost due the construction of retaining wall,” he said.

Mr. Rajan said that at least six padithurais should be present along the Vaigai to enable access to the river.

He added that they would meet the Collector on Monday to submit a petition.