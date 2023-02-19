ADVERTISEMENT

Protesters condemn Seeman’s remarks

February 19, 2023 05:28 pm | Updated 05:28 pm IST - PALANI

The Hindu Bureau

Members of Tamil Puligal Katchi and Dravidar Kazhagam on Sunday burnt the effigy of Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) leader Seeman for his comments made recently on the members of Arunthathiyar community during an election campaign near the bus stand in Palani.

The incident affected the vehicular flow in the area for some time. They alleged that Mr. Seeman, during the election campaign in Erode recently, had said the members of the Arunthathiyar community had come to the State from Andhra Pradesh to take up cleaning works. They condemned him for passing such hurtful remarks.

They also raised slogans against Mr. Seeman and his speeches against DMK and its leaders. Police detained over 10 protesters.

