Protesters condemn Central govt., police for Delhi clashes

27 February 2020 20:33 IST

They say their fight against injustice will go on till CAA is repealed

MADURAI

Hundreds of members of Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamaath staged a demonstration at Goripalayam here on Thursday, condemning the ruling BJP government at the Centre for ‘instigating violence against protesters in Delhi’ and blamed the Delhi police for failing to maintain law and order in the city.

The protesters raised slogans against the government and demanded the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah for the violence against the protesters.

Advertising

Advertising

“For the past 60 days, protesters have been raising their voice against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in a peaceful manner. However, the recent clashes in Delhi between anti-CAA and pro-CAA protesters since Sunday evening have claimed more than 36 lives and injured more than 150 people. Hundreds of shops were gutted and innocent people were attacked during the clashes. But, the Delhi police have remained silent over these brutal clashes and this shows the fall of democracy in the country,” said P. Abdul Rahman, State vice-president, TNTJ.

He also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had proved that his government supported and instigated the violence against the protesters by failing to visit the injured and the families of victims.

The protesters also said that the violence promoted by the government would not weaken their fight against injustice. They said that they would continue their peaceful protests unless the government repealed the CAA.