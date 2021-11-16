BJP plans protest

State vice-president of Bharatiya Janata Party and Tirunelveli MLA Nainar Nagenthran has said that he would lead a fast on December 7 by mobilising traders, labourers and people if the badly damaged roads of the city are not repaired immediately.

He told reporters here on Tuesday, after chairing a meeting with traders, autorickshaw drivers and labourers to discuss the pathetic condition of the roads, that basic amenities like roads, street lights, drinking water distribution, drainage channels were in the worst shape due to zero maintenance. Pettai Road, South Mount Road, Gandhimathi Nagar Road and all the roads in Thatchanallur area were unmotorable and causing accidents every day after they were dug for underground drainage project.

“Since the monsoon is active and the ongoing underground drainage project is yet to be completed, the corporation cannot lay complete roads… At least, it can rectify the roads to make the stretches safe for the motorists. Though several petitions highlighting all these issues have been submitted in the past, no action has been taken.