Black flag protest against AIADMK candidate

TENKASI

21 March 2021 22:43 IST

Section of villagers demands inclusion in the Most Backward Classes category

A large number of villagers from Vallaramapuram in Sankarankoil Assembly constituency staged a black flag demonstration here on Sunday.

When the villagers came to know that the sitting MLA and minister V M Rajalakshmi of the AIADMK was about to come there for campaign, they gathered there.

As the information reached the police also, they rushed to the spot.

When the AIADMK functionaries led by Ms. Rajalakshmi arrived at Vallaramapuram, the villagers showed black flags under the banner of ‘Anaithu Maravar Nala Kootamaipu.’

Though she volunteered to listen to their grievances, the villagers insisted that she should immediately leave their village. When some of them blocked the vehicles from proceeding further, the police intervened and ensured that there was no hindrance to smooth flow of traffic.

When the police warned the agitators of tough action, they dispersed. The minister and her supporters moved to the next village. The presence of police ensured that there was no untoward incident.

Speaking to reporters, the kootamaipu representatives said that the State government had meted out in injustice to their community by giving 10.5 % reservation to the Vanniyars. They said that they had been demanding inclusion in the Most Backward Classes category but the government or the Chief Minister or the Minister representing them had not taken it up seriously.

The State government was accommodating the demands of Vanniyars with an eye on their vote bank, they said.

The AIADMK functionaries said that they had taken up the representation with Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. It will be done when the government comes back to power, they said and added that the minister had promised to meet a delegation of the Kootamaipu on Monday.