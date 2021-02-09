Differently abled protesters held

The police arrested 62 members of Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers (TARATDAC) including 22 women on Tuesday as they attempted to stage wait-in protest on the Collectorate premises.
They said the monthly assistance for them should be increased to ₹3,000 as being given in Telengana and Puducherry and the seriously affected physically challenged beneficiaries given ₹ 5,000 a month. The physically challenged persons should be given 5% reservation in education and employment.
As the protesters were released, they assembled at Vannarpet in the evening and resumed their agitation even after the officials held talks with them. When they refused to give up the agitation, the police detained 35 agitators, including 7 women.
In Thoothukudi, the differently-abled protestors tried to stage wait-in at Thoothukudi Taluk office from where the police arrested 34 persons. They were released in the evening.
