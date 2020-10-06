Protest against poor condition of roads

06 October 2020 21:28 IST

Officials promise to expedite drinking water, underground drainage works

Communist Party of India (Marxist) cadre and public on Tuesday attempted to lay siege to the municipal office here protesting against the poor state of roads in the town due to inordinate delay in execution of underground drainage and new drinking water scheme works.

District secretary of the party K. Arjunan led them.

“Residents are undergoing untold sufferings due to lackadaisical attitude of officials. Firstly, there was no planning in execution of both the works. Secondly, there was no coordination among officials of different departments,” complained the party Rajapalayam town secretary, B. Mariappan.

The works that started in 2018 has left roads unmotorable almost in all parts of the 42 wards.

“The work has not been completed even in part of the town. Even the dug up roads had not been levelled for use by motorists. Two persons have died due to bad condition of the road,” he alleged.

Meanwhile, Rajapalayam Tahsildar, K.L. Sridhar, held talks with the agitators along with other officials.

“The Municipal Commissioner has promised to level all the roads where the works have been executed in one week,” Mr. Sridhar said.

Besides, the officials executing the UGD and Tamirabarani Combined Drinking Water Scheme were asked to closely coordinate with each other.

“They have been asked to identify and make a list of roads where no further digging is required. Municipal authorities have promised to provide black topping on those roads at the earliest,” he added.

The officials have been instructed to ensure quality of work and materials in construction of manholes for UGD.

“We have cautioned the officials that the protest would be resorted to in all streets if their promises are not kept,” Mr. Mariappan said.