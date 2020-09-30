Arrest of trade union leaders condemned

30 September 2020 17:00 IST

Condemning the arrest of the trade union leaders in Uttar Pradesh even as they were protesting against the privatization of power distribution companies, the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation employees staged demonstration in Palayamkottai on Tuesday.

The protestors, who raised slogans against the “draconian act” unleashed by the Uttar Pradesh Government to crush the agitation against privatization of power distribution system, urged the rulers to release them unconditionally. Besides killing the power distribution system, the move would eventually lead to the privatization of Department of Electricity of the State.

“Since privatization of any system that is closely associated with the day-to-day life of the public would always make it unaffordable for the common man, the Uttar Pradesh Government should give up the attempt and release the protestors unconditionally,” said S. Natarajan of DMK-affiliated Thozilaalar Munnetra Sangam, who presided over the protest.

The demonstration was organized by the Joint Action Committee of TANGEDCO Trade Unions.

