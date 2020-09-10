Plan to stage protest

10 September 2020 20:37 IST

Ayyakannu, president, Farmers Forum for linking national and south Indian rivers, said that an agitation would be launched from September 23 seeking reservation for Other Backward Classes candidates in education and employment in the Union Government.

Submitting a petition to Collector Sandeep Nanduri on Thursday, he said fast in support of this demand would be conducted across the country on October 2. He said irregularities in the Prime Minister’s Kisan Yojana should be weeded out by arresting the officials and fake beneficiaries.

