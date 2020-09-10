Madurai

Plan to stage protest

Ayyakannu, president, Farmers Forum for linking national and south Indian rivers, said that an agitation would be launched from September 23 seeking reservation for Other Backward Classes candidates in education and employment in the Union Government.

Submitting a petition to Collector Sandeep Nanduri on Thursday, he said fast in support of this demand would be conducted across the country on October 2. He said irregularities in the Prime Minister’s Kisan Yojana should be weeded out by arresting the officials and fake beneficiaries.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 10, 2020 8:38:16 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/protest/article32574022.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story