Villagers protest

Villagers of Krishnaperi Panchayat near here staged a protest at the Primary Health Centre on Wednesday opposing the move by Revenue Department officials to acquire 2.45 acres of land belonging to the panchayat.

Led by its panchayat president K. Vinodhini, they said that they required the land for other developmental works. Besides, they said the Revenue Department had not got proper resolution from the local body giving consent for take over of the land.

“We have a paddy threshing plot, overhead tank and a sump for the Tamirabarani combined drinking water scheme on this land,” said Abimanan.

Former panchayat president K. Rajappan had given his consent on a letter pad which is not legal. Officials pacified the villagers. However, the protesters decided to meet the district Collector and seek his intervention.