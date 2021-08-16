Protest with badges by revenue officials

Government officials discharge their duty wearing badges at the Thoothukudi Collectorate on Monday.

16 August 2021 20:27 IST

TIRUNELVELI

Urging the Tamil Nadu Government to immediately notify their dearness allowance hike, the government officials discharged their duty while wearing the badges carrying their demand.

As the Tamil Nadu Government is yet to notify the dearness allowance hike after the Union Government announced the hike on July 1 last, the revenue department officials have decided to wear badges carrying their demands for two days i.e. on August 16 and 17. Hence, they discharged their duty with the badges.

“If the Tamil Nadu Government turns a blind eye to our demand, we’ll discuss about the future course of action very soon,” the protesting revenue department officials said.

Similar protest was held in Thoothukudi, Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari districts also.