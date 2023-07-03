ADVERTISEMENT

Protest throws traffic out of gear on Palayamkottai–Thoothukudi national highway

July 03, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Residents of Parvathiammalpuram village on Monday blocked vehicular traffic at Vallanaadu on Palayamkottai-Thoothukudi national highway demanding regular supply of drinking water.

 The protesters, who live close to the Tamirabharani River, said drinking water supply to their hamlet with 200 families, falling under Karungulam panchayat union, was erratic for the past several weeks despite repeated complaints to officials, village panchayat president and Ottapidaaram MLA M.C. Shanmugaiah.

 As their grievance remained unaddressed, around 200 villagers, including women and school children, occupied the Palayamkottai – Thoothukudi National Highway, brining all traffic to a halt. Office-goers and school and college students were held up for more than 75 minutes. It also led to a pile-up of vehicles in both directions for more than 2 km.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

 “We started the protest at 7.30 a.m. Even after 8.15 a.m., no government official came to the spot to hold talks with us. Hence, we have been forced to continue our agitation,” the villagers said.

 Tahsildar of Srivaikundam Sivakumar came to the spot along with police personnel from Murappanaadu police station and assured the protestors that regular supply of drinking water would be ensured to Parvathiammalpuram. The villagers then dispersed around 8.45 a.m.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US