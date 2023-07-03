Protest throws traffic out of gear on Palayamkottai–Thoothukudi national highway

July 03, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Residents of Parvathiammalpuram village on Monday blocked vehicular traffic at Vallanaadu on Palayamkottai-Thoothukudi national highway demanding regular supply of drinking water.

The protesters, who live close to the Tamirabharani River, said drinking water supply to their hamlet with 200 families, falling under Karungulam panchayat union, was erratic for the past several weeks despite repeated complaints to officials, village panchayat president and Ottapidaaram MLA M.C. Shanmugaiah.

As their grievance remained unaddressed, around 200 villagers, including women and school children, occupied the Palayamkottai – Thoothukudi National Highway, brining all traffic to a halt. Office-goers and school and college students were held up for more than 75 minutes. It also led to a pile-up of vehicles in both directions for more than 2 km.

“We started the protest at 7.30 a.m. Even after 8.15 a.m., no government official came to the spot to hold talks with us. Hence, we have been forced to continue our agitation,” the villagers said.

Tahsildar of Srivaikundam Sivakumar came to the spot along with police personnel from Murappanaadu police station and assured the protestors that regular supply of drinking water would be ensured to Parvathiammalpuram. The villagers then dispersed around 8.45 a.m.