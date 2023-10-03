Protest staged on anniversary of Lakhimpur Kheri deaths

October 03, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST

Members of various trade unions staged a demonstration here on Tuesday seeking action against the perpetrators of those who killed protesting farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri by hitting them with a car in 2022.

The protest was led by CITU district secretary M. Sivaji. The agitators sought dismissal of Union Minister of State Ajay Mishra Teni and action against his son for the death of the farmers who were taking out a march against farm laws.

AITUC district secretary, N.K. Rajan, inaugurated the protest. LPF district secretary Vincent Amaldas was present.

